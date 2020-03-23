PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

