Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE PBT remained flat at $$2.56 during trading hours on Monday. 216,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,068. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $118.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.71.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.