Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $642,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 61.3% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 483,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 183,842 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

