Pesetacoin (PTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $69,643.28 and $2.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00609942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008156 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,730,844 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

