Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,124,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,323,826. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

