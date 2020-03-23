Phantomx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $1,534.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.01080819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

