Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Boosts Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the quarter. Rent-A-Center makes up approximately 2.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.87% of Rent-A-Center worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. 989,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $753.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

