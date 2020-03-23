Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys New Stake in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 414,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,000. HBT Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 1.51% of HBT Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.88 million and a PE ratio of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million. Analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110 over the last three months.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

