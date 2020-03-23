Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Focus Financial Partners comprises approximately 3.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Focus Financial Partners worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 421,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.82. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

