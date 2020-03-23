Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,442 shares during the quarter. Cubic makes up 3.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.79% of Cubic worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cubic by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cubic by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cubic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Cubic by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 478,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,242 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cubic by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 128,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUB shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE:CUB traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. 588,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.