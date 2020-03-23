Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $32.06 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,528 shares during the period. OneMain comprises 6.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.56% of OneMain worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,197. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271 over the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

