Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,906 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Square by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,709,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,959,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Square from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.