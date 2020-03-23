Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,779 shares during the period. TCF Financial accounts for approximately 3.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TCF Financial worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. 1,352,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

