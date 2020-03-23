Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $17.34 Million in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,000. Kemper accounts for 3.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.34% of Kemper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 39,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,510,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

KMPR traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.04. 614,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.21. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

