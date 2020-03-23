Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,017 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 2.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.33% of The Carlyle Group worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.