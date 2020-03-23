Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases 411,971 Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,971 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs accounts for about 2.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.80% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 817,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.53%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Christopher bought 10,300 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,300 shares of company stock worth $310,270. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.