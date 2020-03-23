Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases 4,328 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.74. 30,318,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,295,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.27.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.