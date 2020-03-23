Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases New Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 222,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. XP makes up about 1.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

NYSE XP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. 2,685,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,196. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XP. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

