Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases New Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.07% of RenaissanceRe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $131.97. 827,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $187.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.