Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases Shares of 169,928 Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,277,000. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 3.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.35% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,867,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,176,000 after acquiring an additional 404,399 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,236 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,220,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 145,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,539,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

