Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases Shares of 2,334,943 TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,334,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,000. TrueCar accounts for 2.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 2.19% of TrueCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.36. 729,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,968. The company has a market cap of $245.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. TrueCar Inc has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

