Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Sells 109,983 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,983 shares during the period. HomeStreet accounts for 2.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 1.53% of HomeStreet worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMST traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $19.31. 244,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,396. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $472.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

