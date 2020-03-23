Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Sells 5,045 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC cut its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises about 2.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.16% of Signature Bank worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,865. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

