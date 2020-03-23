Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $12.94 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,000. Citigroup makes up 2.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $35.39. 32,978,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,637,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

