Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.49% of Ambac Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AMBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:AMBC traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 537,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,089. The company has a market cap of $523.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

