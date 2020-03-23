Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Trims Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,140 shares during the period. Equitable comprises about 2.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.09% of Equitable worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Also, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $10.42. 7,592,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,550. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.