Philip Jansen Sells 194,835 Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

BT Group – CLASS A stock traded down GBX 8.30 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 117.78 ($1.55). 45,314,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.92 ($2.71).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

