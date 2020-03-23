Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,883 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $75,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,028,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,843. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

