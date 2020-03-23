Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.97. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,727,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,504,000 after acquiring an additional 83,168 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 589,504 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

