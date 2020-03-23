Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PHNX. Barclays lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 470.55 ($6.19) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 713.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 715.52.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

