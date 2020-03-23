Pillar Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $1,218.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 563.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

