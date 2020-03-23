Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) vs. Where Food Comes From (NYSE:WFCF) Financial Survey

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ping Identity and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 1 12 0 2.92 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ping Identity presently has a consensus target price of $25.81, indicating a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ping Identity and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $242.90 million 5.86 -$1.50 million $0.37 48.24 Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.11 $1.35 million N/A N/A

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ping Identity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity N/A N/A N/A Where Food Comes From 6.47% 12.05% 7.16%

Summary

Ping Identity beats Where Food Comes From on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things. The company's platform includes six solutions, which comprise secure single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, security control for applications and APIs, personalized and unified profile directories, data governance to control access to identity data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions via a subscription model through a direct sales force. Its customers include the companies in Fortune 100, principal banks in the United States, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

