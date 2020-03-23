Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

