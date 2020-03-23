Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $92,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.26. 64,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.