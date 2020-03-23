Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $112,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.52.

PXD stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

