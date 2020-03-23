Piper Sandler Comments on E*TRADE Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETFC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,095,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

