Piper Sandler Cuts Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. 790,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,082. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

