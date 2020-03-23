Piper Sandler Weighs in on SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOHO)

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

