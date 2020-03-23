Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,911.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $37,911.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 623.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.02624590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00187675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 151,585,356 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

