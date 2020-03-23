Pivot Technology Solutions (PTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

PTG opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,577.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59. Pivot Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Pivot Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.99%.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

