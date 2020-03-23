PIVX Price Reaches $0.23 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003667 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, BiteBTC and Binance. PIVX has a total market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $461,471.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017449 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003361 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000383 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Upbit, Coinroom, CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Crex24, Binance, Bisq, Graviex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.