PIXEL (PXL) Hits Market Cap of $443,408.30

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $443,408.30 and $288,593.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,543.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.03392531 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00663910 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000607 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.