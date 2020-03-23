Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLT. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Plantronics by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 269,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Plantronics by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Plantronics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Plantronics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plantronics by 1,885.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.