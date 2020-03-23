PlayChip Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $146.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

