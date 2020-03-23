PlayFuel (PLF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.89 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. PlayFuel has a market cap of $196.15 million and $4.89 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00006125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.56 or 0.04146141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00065745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.