Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post $88.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.11 million and the lowest is $88.38 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $69.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $395.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.35 million to $396.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $502.21 million, with estimates ranging from $488.91 million to $511.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

PS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

