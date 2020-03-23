PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $9.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,933. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.01. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

