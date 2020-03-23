Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 100,771 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,771 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $101,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 879,482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. 41,198,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,427,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.