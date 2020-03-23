Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,016,632 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,578.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,632 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Baidu worth $133,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after buying an additional 1,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $90.20. 415,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.58. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

