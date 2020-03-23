Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,092,587 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 174.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,587 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.68% of NRG Energy worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 396,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,819. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

